Three hotels for Liliendaal; 2,000 jobs to be created, says VP Jagdeo

AS three hotels are expected to be constructed on the outskirts of the capital city, Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo said some 2,000 jobs will be created as a result of the planned development.

The Vice-President made these remarks during a press conference on Wednesday at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, where he was clarifying recent positions that were made in sections of the media about the shift of land initially designated for GRA’s new head office to hotel development.

To this end, Dr Jagdeo noted that in the planning process, the use of the lands for this type of development project is important.

As such, Dr Jagdeo said that the government realised that there was a need to bring hotels closer to the city. Resulting from this, a decision was made regarding lands at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, to instead house three hotels.

Pasha Global Hotel, a hotel to be constructed by overseas-based Guyanese, and a third hotel connected to a Barbados-based company are among the intended developments, the VP told the media corps.

Against this backdrop, he indicated that the site for the new GRA office would be along a major four-lane road.

He said, “So the idea is not to take away land from GRA, but the government services have to be done in a manner where they are accessible to the majority of our people.”

It was then that he noted that the idea is to have the new GRA along the four-lane road which was just started in the Ogle area, which he noted would see more citizens having access to the services without having to come into the city.

Dr Jagdeo said the infrastructure will ensure that there is better connectivity. He indicated that several road projects are aiming to connect the various regions.

Furthermore, Dr Jagdeo said that government services should not always occupy all prime properties in the country, as he indicated that these lands must also be used to create other employment opportunities.