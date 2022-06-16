NWD’s ‘larger, faster’ new ferry takes long journey to Guyana

PRAISED as the largest vessel plying the north-western region of Guyana which could cut down the transit time between destinations by half, the MV Ma Lisha was launched in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday and is en route to Guyana.

The ferry will travel some 11,000 nautical miles from its launch site in Kolkata to Georgetown, Guyana.

According to a press release from the High Commission of India in Georgetown, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, led a delegation to India for the launch.

Guyana’s delegation included High Commissioner of Guyana to India, Charrandass Persaud; Chair of the Transport and Harbours Development Board, Rosalinda Rasul; and Chief Transport Planning Officer, Patrick Thompson.

Mrs Joan Edghill, wife of Minister Edghill, performed the ceremonial “breaking of coconut” which launched the new ferry.

The ferry vessel, an ocean-going cargo and passenger carrier, was built for Guyana by M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.

“Minister Edghill surprised the audience by beginning his address in the Bhojpuri language and highlighted the similarities between Indian and Guyanese people,” the release said.

Minister Edghill acknowledged the heavy transportation demand in Guyana’s northwest along riverine and coastal routes.

“This ferry is being built as part of Government of India’s USD 12.77 million Line of Credit-cum-Grant project,” the High Commission’s statement said, plugging that the event was well attended.

India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K J Srinivasa was highly commended at the event for “resuscitating this prestigious project and ensuring proper progress of the ferry building despite the challenges posed by the pandemic”.

The ferry is propelled by two diesel engines, the release noted, with capacity for 294 passengers, 14 cars, two trucks, 14 containers, and other cargo. With this full load, the ferry advance to a maximum speed of 15 knots.

During his visit to the Indian sub-continent, Minister Edghill also met India’s minister for civil aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia. The two ministers discussed collaboration in aviation and trade between the two countries.

Minister Edghill also met with India’s minister of power, new and renewable energy, Shri Raj Kumar Singh on “current collaboration projects especially the installation of solar energy in 30,000 households in Guyana under Government of India’s USD 10 million Line of Credit”. Future partnerships were discussed.

Finally, with India reaching 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol before its 2025 deadline for 20 per cent, Minister Edghill stopped in at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Recognising Guyana’s track record in sugar production, the release said IOC executives discussed ways of sharing technology with Guyana.