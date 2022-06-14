‘Top Cop’ launches independent probe into Quindon Bacchus’ death

COMMISSIONER of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken has reaffirmed the unwavering position that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will not get involved in the investigations into the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of a 23-year-old father of one, who was shot dead by a police rank last Friday.

Quindon Bacchus lost his life in an alleged shootout after reportedly trying to sell a firearm to an undercover policeman in the Haslington New Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

Residents took to the streets on Monday at Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in protest, calling for an investigation into Bacchus’ death after reports surfaced by residents and eyewitnesses questioning the validity of the police’s recollection of the events leading up to the fatal shooting.

Hicken, while speaking to residents who staged a protest outside Bacchus’ Golden Grove family house, disclosed that an independent probe into the fatal shooting is being handled by the Police Complaint’s Authority, a body which he expressed he is sure will carry out a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

“We have spoken to the aggrieved family, and I can tell you that I told them there will be an impartial investigation. The Police Complaints Authority will be investigating this matter. That’s a body that was constituted to deal with matters of this nature, the police will have no interference,” the ‘Top Cop’ stated.

According to an autopsy done on Monday, Bacchus’ cause of death was seen as ‘Multiple Gunshot wounds.’ Bacchus was allegedly shot six times to the body.

The Police Commissioner(ag) reminded members of the public that the GPF is committed to having the matter thoroughly investigated.

As such, he disclosed that the officer who shot Bacchus is currently under ‘close arrest’ as the investigation continues.

This stance by the police force comes as many residents claimed that the police rank in question was known to have a personal issue with the now-deceased 23-year-old. Hicken noted that these claims are expected to be explored and investigated during the Police Complaint Authority-led investigation.

Meanwhile, according to Police Headquarters, the facts are that around 14:30hrs on Friday, an intelligence-led operation was being carried out based on information received earlier that day, and police ranks made contact with a 22-year-old construction worker who provided certain information.

The police said that due to the information, the worker guided the ranks to Bacchus, who was in possession of a firearm and intended to sell it to one of the ranks.

The armed plainclothes rank made arrangements to purchase the firearm from Bacchus, who left and then returned with the gun.

“In the process of handing over the firearm to the rank, an alarm was raised. As a result, the now-deceased man ran in a southern direction and discharged a round in the rank’s direction who drew his service pistol and returned fire,” Police stated.

“Bacchus then ran further [sic] south and jumped into a yard, and the rank gave chase, and while nearby, Bacchus discharged several other rounds towards the rank who took cover and returned fire, hitting the now-deceased man about his body.”

Police said that Bacchus fell to the ground along with the firearm, which was later identified as a .380 pistol and a magazine with one round.

The policeman then took possession of the firearm and ammunition. Bacchus was picked up in a conscious state and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead while receiving treatment.

Police said that the recovered firearm and ammunition were taken to the Cove and John Police Station, where it was photographed and dusted for prints.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old construction worker was arrested and taken to the Cove and John Police Station, where he was interviewed under the camera and gave a written statement of what had transpired. He was placed in custody pending investigation.