Six Bajan companies express interest in distribution of local coconut products

A LOCAL manufacturing business is set to expand significantly, as six companies from Barbados have expressed interest in distributing the “Only Coconuts” line of products.

This follows the company’s recent engagement at Barbados’ 2022 Agro-Fest.

The festival, one of the most significant agricultural events on the island, provided a massive platform for several Bajan and Guyanese companies to showcase their products and allowed them the opportunity to market their products, form partnerships, and engage investors.

The company, a subsidiary of Precision Global Incorporated, manufactures a wide range of coconut products, including coconut chips, refined coconut oil, desiccated coconut, coconut flour, and virgin coconut oil.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, the company’s Vice-President (Finance) Lesley Ramlall stated that the experience at ‘Agro Fest’ was welcoming, noting that the company walked away with significant interest in the product, and major investors and distributors from Barbados and several other CARICOM countries.

“A lot of people from other CARICOM islands also shown keen interest in our products and so from then to now we’ve been having a lot of meetings with distributes in Barbados who are keen on distributing our products across the island at least six of them from Barbados that we’ve been in talks with.”

He added: “We have seen a lot of interest from other distributors from other CARICOM islands so we are also in talks with those persons as well finalizing deals for the distribution of our products across the CARICOM region.”

Ramlall stated that the company has been investing strategically to prepare for the exportation of the locally produced line of products making strategic decisions about packaging and labeling.

He noted the company has already been certified for distribution in Canada and is currently in the process of getting certification in the United States.

During a recent interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Vice-President (Finance) Lesley Ramlall disclosed that the business was launched in August 2021.

“We launched our initial product line of value-added coconut products, and our annual production capacity is over three million coconuts,” Ramlall told this newspaper.

Precision is registered in Guyana, and is located on a 30-acre plot of land at Marudi Creek on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The company creates employment for approximately 200 persons from these communities to empower women and youths.

Ramlall related that the idea of establishing a coconut processing facility in Guyana was the brainchild of the President and Chief Executive Officer Vishnu Ramdeen, a Guyanese residing in Canada.

“As such, Precision Global Inc.’s (Only Coconuts) journey commenced in 2013, and, after several years and with a total investment of over US$8,000,000, we introduced our valued-added coconut products in August 2021. Our entry into the market created a pretty positive buzz as customers welcomed our offerings,” Ramlall noted.

Coconuts for the factory’s operations are secured from plantations on the Essequibo Coast, along the Pomeroon River, and in parts of Berbice.

Keen to secure high-quality coconuts for its production process, the company has established relationships with farmers that extend into discourses concerning the company’s quality expectations.

In giving a breakdown of the benefits of the products, Ramlall explained that Virgin Coconut Oil is one of the few foods that can be classified as a “superfood”.

“Its unique combination of fatty acids can positively affect your health, including fat loss, better brain function, and other impressive benefits,” he said.

For Coconut Flour, he explained that this is a low-carb, gluten-free baking alternative to wheat flour.

Further, he said the Desiccated Coconut is dried out and grated coconut flesh, or ‘meat’, as it is known in the food industry.

Additionally, Ramlall said the Coconut Chips are baked and not fried, making them a healthy alternative snack.