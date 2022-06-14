Region Two Police youth group launched

A FORTY-MEMBER youth group was formed and launched for the community of Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast (Region Two), on Saturday, as part of the Police Division’s “Social Crime Prevention Initiatives.”

This initiative followed a community outreach hosted by Deputy Commissioner (Operations) (ag), Ravindradat Budhram, accompanied by Divisional Commander, Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus and ranks of Region Two.

According to Police Headquarters, the youth group’s membership comprises children from the community ages six to sixteen years old.

Some of the activities that the group will undertake include training in Environmental Protection; Art and Craft; Vocational skill training; Sports; Community networking, and a literacy programme.

Additionally, youths will benefit from computer training at the Zara Computer Center at the Suddie Training School;

The Deputy Commissioner noted, “Youths play a pivotal role in society and are equally important to the development of an economy.”

He added: “It is with this in mind that the Guyana Police Force continues to effortlessly protect the youths from crime and criminal elements that may want to present themselves as an opportunity to create Juvenile Delinquents.”

During the outreach, Budhram engaged residents, Key Stakeholders from Government and Non- Governmental Organizations, youths, and Business community members. He deliberated on the Force’s stance on “Community Base Policing” with emphasis particularly on Social Crime Prevention Intervention.

Budhram told the gathering that the youths would be engaged every week and disclosed that resources would be provided to the group to ensure the children were meaningfully engaged.

At the outreach, several pieces of sports gear were handed over to the group.

Outside of the youth group, the Deputy Commissioner disclosed that the police group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, will be working to introduce the ‘Drug Abuse Resistance Education Programme’ into the school’s curriculum to ensure that the region’s children are educated about the dangers of drug use.