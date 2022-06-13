Minister Edghill in India for launch of passenger vessel

PUBLIC Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill is on an official visit to India for the launching ceremony of the ocean-going cargo-cum-passenger ferry vessel being built for Guyana by M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited as part of a Government of India’s Line of Credit-cum-Grant project.

According to a release, the ministerial delegation comprises of Joan Edghill, spouse of the minister, who will actually launch the vessel into the water; Rosalinda Rasul, Chairperson, Transport and Harbours Development Board, and Patrick Thompson, Chief Transport Planning Officer, Ministry of Public Works.

The delegation arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, and will depart New Delhi for Kolkata on Tuesday to lead the launch ceremony. As per the programme, the delegation will be in New Delhi for two days, during which time Minister Edghill will be meeting senior Government of India ministers, namely Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation; and Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy.

The release noted that currently, five Lines of Credit from the Government of India, that is, on road infrastructure (US$ 50M for the East Coast-East Bank road) and renewable energy (US$ 10M solar energy) installation are under process in Guyana, along with the Ferry (US$ 12.77M), installation of drainage pumps (US$ 4M) and renovation of three hospitals (US$ 18M).

Minister Edghill is also scheduled to visit an Ethanol Blending Facility for petroleum, belonging to the Oil Public Sector Enterprise Indian Oil Corporation, which could be of importance to Guyana, since Guyana is a major sugarcane-producing country, and is very active in climate change mitigation efforts, the release said.

High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr. KJ Srinivasa noted that “India-Guyana bilateral cooperation are expected to receive another important boost with this visit, which closely follows on the heels of the recent visit of Hon’ble Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister for Foreign Affairs for the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, followed by extensive bilateral engagements with Indian Prime Minister, His Excellency Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Hon’ble Dr. S Jaishankar and others. Multiple engagements in other sectors, including healthcare, education, and finance are also in the works.”