Improved infrastructure, consolidated log yard among plans for forestry sector

MINISTER of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat has discussed plans for the acquisition of 30 acres of land on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway for the first model of a consolidated log yard to benefit those in the forestry sector.

This is according to a press release from the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) following a meeting the minister had with its President Rafeek Khan; Chairman of Extractive Industries, Denish Bisessar; Board Member Mohindra Chand, and Executive Director Nizam Hassan on Thursday.

The release noted that the idea behind the setting up of the consolidated log yard was to benefit small loggers in their marketing process, as a response to the emergence of the many challenges linked to climate change such as adverse weather pattern, which has been affecting the local log mining operations.

It is expected that the small loggers will store their timber products at the facility which will be a central location for easy access to buyers.

Meanwhile, Minister Bharrat has been consistently meeting with all stakeholders including sawmill operators to discuss measures for improvement in the sector.

According to the release, the forest production at present is less than one-third of its allowable cut, which is approximately only one per cent of the country’s total forest.

The GMSA noted that in addition to this new initiative, several other measures were recommended to the minister to cushion the effects of raw materials and the growing demand for timber, with the decision being taken to reassess the challenges and of the operators in the next six months.

“Due to the overall challenges beyond control for many operators, it was agreed that we access the situation in the next six months which should be sufficient time for production to increase,” the release added.

According to the release, the many constraints regarding the supply and demand of raw materials to wood-based manufacturers to support the growing construction sector, were, also highlighted during the meeting. Areas regarding the boosting of production in the forestry sector were expounded on by Minister Bharrat, who reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring greater production within the sector.

The GMSA noted that one of the main challenges to increasing production, has been limited access to the forest due to “poor” road conditions over the past year.

“Several large-scale forest concessionaires were unable to extract timber in areas such as Puruni where there are vast resources and under-producing for over a decade,” the GMSA noted.

Minister Bharratt revealed that government will be upgrading and building new roads and bridges to benefit concessioners.

He noted that the government is collaborating with stakeholders to upgrade the Puruni road and are also in discussions to build a bridge across the Puruni River which will facilitate greater access on a 24-hour basis.

It was also noted by the minister that there would be no tolls at the bridge since the company will assist the government with the provision of the infrastructure, which the state will maintain after its completion. These measures will ensure all infrastructural needs are in place to push towards meeting the local demand and satisfying the export needs.

Speaking directly about the gap in semi-skilled and skilled workers in the extractive sector, the release noted that there will be a joint skills training initiative to tackle this.

“Upon discussion with the subject minister, specific skills training will be [provided] as a joint initiative between the GMSA and MNR to benefit young people across the country and fill the gaps at present. GMSA has endorsed and will work to ensure this idea becomes [a] reality. The forestry sector will benefit tremendously from this initiative for the enhancement of skills within the sector.”