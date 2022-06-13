Grounding with the people

Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, meeting with residents of Region Three, last Friday, to listen to their concerns and inform them about government’s plans for the region and the country as a whole. The Vice-President, who was described by the residents as an “action man”, was accompanied by Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha and Local Government and Regional

Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, among several other ministers of government. He was warmly received at all the meetings. The meetings were held on the Canal #1 Tarmac, Crane and Zeelugt (Office of the Vice-President photo)