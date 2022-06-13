Labour Ministry to lead child-labour campaign in secondary schools

IN an effort to curb child labour across Guyana, the Ministry of Labour in partnership with several stakeholders will soon kickstart a rigorous campaign across 20 secondary schools in the country.

Subject minister Joseph Hamilton on Sunday told the Guyana Chronicle that the campaign is part of a wider initiative by the ministry to address child labour.

He explained that throughout the year, the ministry will be sending out a number of teams to schools to educate learners and teachers about child labour.

“We have two programmes that we want to do in schools; it will be done jointly with the Human Services and Ministry of Education to educate children and teachers about the whole issue of child labour.”

Minister Hamilton noted that the campaign will also target fifth and sixth form students.

“The second programme we want to do is a programme preparing fifth form and sixth form students who are leaving school, so they can be prepared for the world of work. In my view they are unprepared.”

Meanwhile, the minister in a message to observe World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, 2022, said the elimination of child labour in all its forms is a top priority for his ministry.

Hamilton noted that the ministry will continue to lead the way to provide the necessary supportive environment that promotes and facilitates effective coordination, collaboration and cooperation of all partners to effectively prevent and eliminate child labour in all its forms.

“I fervently believe our children are our nation’s most valuable and we must pursue measures and initiatives that foster their creativity and development. Therefore, protecting our children against child labour is [a] national priority,” Hamilton said, adding: “The elimination of child labour in all its forms is imperative and we are committed to doing what is necessary to ensure we prevent a scourge of child labour.”