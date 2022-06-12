First completed Young Professional house at Prospect handed over

THE first completed house of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CP&HA) at the Prospect, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Housing Development, was, on Saturday, handed over to the owners by contractor, RK Concrete Guyana Inc.

The housing development, which is in keeping with the government’s vision to allocate 50,000 house lots within five years, is a part of a suite of projects being undertaken by the Ministry of Housing to provide housing to persons across the country.

A total of 350 young professional units are being constructed at Providence and Prospect, EBD. Of that amount, 200 two- storey and flat units are being constructed at Providence, and another 150 are under construction at Prospect.

The construction of these houses under the Prospect housing development began in January with RK Concrete Guyana Inc. being the first contractor to hand over a fully completed unit.

The company noted that its record completion of the house, was achieved by its team’s efficient and dedicated work noting, “We can proudly state that our dynamic team has shown extreme dedication, expert skillset, and diligence in performing their duties so that our clients are always satisfied. We would like to thank the Government of Guyana for giving us this opportunity to prove ourselves.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) had noted that homes are in high demand, particularly by young professionals and other working–class citizens.

“Because persons are working in the various disciplines to go through the hassle of having to deal with contractors and getting time off to buy materials…the demand is great and that is why, in our 2022 programme, we are targetting to build many more houses,” he said.

The project to construct houses was conceptualised by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan who had initiated the ‘turn key’ homes initiative when he served as housing minister before 2015.

“Our President has given a charge to aim for 25,000 homes over the five-year period, and so, while we will allocate 50,000 house lots, simultaneously, we will be constructing houses,” he said.

In keeping with its manifesto, the PPP/C Government is committed to delivering 50,000 house lots to Guyanese within its first term in office. In 2021, the government surpassed its target of distributing 10,000 house lots to Guyanese through its signature ‘Dream Realised’ house lot distribution exercise.