Drug abuse resistance programme to be introduced in schools

– Deputy Commissioner Budhram announces

A DRUG Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E) programme will be introduced in several schools aimed at educating students on the dangers of drugs, preventing the use drugs, gangs and violent behaviour, according to Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag), Ravindradat Budhram.

Budhram made this disclosure on Friday in the company of Commander of Regional Division Two, Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus when they visited the Suddie Primary and Charity Secondary Schools and met with several learners and teachers.

During the visit, the senior officers, along with the officials of the two schools, agreed to ensure that the programme is formally introduced and enforced by ranks in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

In an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Budhram explained that the primary goal of DARE is to teach effective peer resistance and refusal skills so that adolescents can say “no” to drugs and their friends who may want them to use drugs.

The secondary goals of the programme, he said, are to build students’ social skills and enhance their self-esteem, as these are believed to be linked to adolescent drug use.

Further, he said that D.A.R.E uses the social influence approach to drug-use prevention.

“This psychosocial approach emphasises and aims to strengthen children’s refusal skills so they can better resist social pressures to try and use drugs. It also builds general social competencies to help prevent or at least delay adolescent drug use,” he explained.

One of the unique features of project DARE, he added, is the use of uniformed police officers as instructors.

“This is important because there needs to be an effective education programme to ‘inoculate’ students against the threat of drugs; it is critical to the wellbeing of our children and their future,” he noted, adding, “research shows that adolescents, in particular, need to be involved in the learning process since we have to encourage students to work together and think for themselves while focusing on their future and wellbeing.”

He noted that D.A.R.E. is about giving students the skills and information they need to make good life choices.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner and other senior officers distributed several footballs, cricket bats along with balls to the students of both schools.

Members of the Cops and Faith Network, Pastor M. Ally and Pandit C. Sharma were also part of the visit. Budhram and team also held meetings with members of Community Policing Groups, Station Management Committees, and the Cops and Faith Community Network.

They also met with boat and car operators.