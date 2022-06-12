Parents urge others to get their children ‘vaxxed’ against COVID-19

AFTER months of delay, the Ministry of Health (MOH), on Saturday, began the vaccination against COVID-19 for children age five to 11 at the National Cultural Center.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, speaking to the media said that the pediatric vaccines had been long anticipated but due to challenges, getting vaccines for the age group was difficult.

“…there were lots of challenges getting vaccines for this age group because there is a global shortage of these types of vaccines,” Minister Anthony said.

He disclosed that 52,800 of the special Pfizer vaccines were donated by the Government of Spain to Guyana which allowed the commencement of the vaccination rollout.

“We were very pleased when we approached the Government of Spain that they readily agreed to donate these pediatric doses to us,” the Health Minister said.

Since the procurement of the pediatric vaccines on Monday last, health officials were being trained on how to administer the jabs.

“These vaccines are about 1/3 of the adult dose and are specially customized for children between the ages of 5-11,” Minister Anthony said.

He explained that the ministry was collaborating with the Education Ministry in order to get more children vaccinated against the dreaded virus and that permission slips have already been issued to parents.

“What we will do, we will go to those schools where we have a larger percentage of parents agreeing. In that way we will make the most beneficial use of our time and be able to vaccinate more children,” Minister Anthony said.

Meanwhile, advisor to the Health Ministry, Dr Leslie Ramsammy, said that more vaccination drives will be held across the country.

“We are going to go to people’s homes and it will be available in the health centres. We are going to go to schools and every single weekend from now there is going to be one or more outreaches,” the former Health Minister told the press.

The Sunday Chronicle also spoke with parents at Saturday’s vaccination drive and most of them urged others to get their children inoculated.

Nicholas Persaud, the father of seven-year-old Milania Persaud, said that he was aware of the risks of children being unvaccinated and that was why he agreed for his daughter to take the jab.

He encouraged other parents who are skeptical of the vaccine to do their research and edify themselves about the importance of protecting their children.

Six-year-old Ashiana Singh’s mother, Natasha Balram, said that she wanted her child to be protected against COVID-19, so it was in her best interest that she is vaccinated.

“I would encourage other parents to bring their kids out to take the vaccine because it is a very serious time right now and we have seen that little kids have been infected with COVID,” Balram said.

Iliya Rogers, the eight-year-old daughter of Lisa Rogers, encouraged other children to be brave and take the vaccine.

Candace Field, the mother of seven-year-old Caitlin Doobay, shared that the decision to get her daughter vaccinated was not an impromptu one.

“I had decided a long time ago since I took the vaccine myself and of course, I was well protected,” Field said.

Candace had contracted COVID-19 and related that she saw the benefits of the vaccine. She also said that, recently, when Caitlin’s brothers reached the age of 12, she took them to get vaccinated because school had reopened and she wanted to ensure that they were fully protected.