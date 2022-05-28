Body of female teacher found at Crane

— police looking for husband

Police in Regional Division Number Three are investigating the death of a 41-year-old female teacher whose body was found in a state of decomposition at her home at Crane, West Coast Demerara at around 17:00 hours on Friday.

Earlier Friday afternoon, 37-year-old Kevin Ault, a mechanic of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara went to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station on the West Coast of Demerara and reported that for the past two weeks he has been calling his 41-year-old sister, Omega Ault, a teacher of Crane Public Road, West Coast Demerara, via telephone and he was not getting through to her.

Kevin said he then went to his sister’s address at Crane and after calling and getting no response, he pushed open the front door to the house where she lived and immediately got an unpleasant scent.

He went into the front room of the house and saw the body of his sister lying motionless almost in a state of decomposition and soon after reported the matter to the police at Vreed-en-Hoop after which a party of police ranks visited the scene.

Enquiries disclosed that the deceased woman was living with her husband, Clarence Farley called “Junior”, of the said address, and their three-year-old son, but they were encountering ‘problems’ in their marriage.

Enquiries also revealed that, about four days ago, Clarence Farley took the three-year-old boy to Tracy Ault (the sister of the deceased) who resides in Diamond, EBD. He left the boy with Tracy, telling her that he is going into the backdam. He has not been seen since and the Police Force has now issued a wanted bulletin for him.

Meanwhile, the scene at Crane was processed by the police investigators.

The woman’s body, in a state of decomposition, was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where it was officially pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty, after which it was taken to Ezekiel Funeral Home, where it is awaiting post mortem.