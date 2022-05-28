Bound for Howard University, New Amsterdam girl seeks financial support

By Jeune Bailey Van Keric

NINETEEN-year-old Keayla Vanderstoop dreams of becoming a chemical engineer, a position that will afford her the opportunity to serve in the local oil and gas sector.

In pursuit to fulfil her dream, she applied and was overwhelmed with joy when she was offered a place at Howard University, District of Columbia, USA.

“Furthermore, I was accepted into the Chemical Engineering programme at Howard University in Washington, D.C. The total cost of my attendance at this university is USD 47,000 each year for four years. Even though I was awarded one of the University’s Freshman Scholarships – Howard University Achiever’s Scholarship – it only covers USD 19,000, leaving USD 28,000 to be paid out of pocket each year. Although I was hoping for a full scholarship to attend this university, I am grateful for the partial scholarship that they have offered. Unfortunately, my family cannot offset the remaining cost of attendance. As a result, we decided to reach out to private companies, the government, and the public for assistance. At this point, my enrollment at Howard University has been paused until I can source my tuition,” she wrote on her GoFundMe page.

According to the university’s website, “The Department of Chemical Engineering provides a broad and strong foundation which prepares graduates for entry into all areas of chemical engineering or pursuit of advanced degrees in chemical engineering and other disciplines. Our graduates are highly sought after.”

It added: “The Department of Chemical Engineering offers studies leading to the Master of Science in Chemical Engineering. This degree requires 24 credit hours of course work; six credit hours for the thesis; and a written thesis and an oral defense. Students must maintain a B average overall in course work and pass the “Proficiency in Expository Writing” examination, administered by the Graduate School.”

The teenager is no stranger to academic success. In 2014, then a pupil of All Saints Primary School in New Amsterdam, she scored 515 marks at the National Grade Six Examinations and earned a place at the prestigious Queen’s College.

At the conclusion of her tenure at the premier secondary school in Georgetown, she achieved 13 Grade Ones and one Grade Two at Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examination and six Grade Ones and six Grade Twos at Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.

‘My education and career are of grave importance because there will be no limit to what I can attain and help others believe and ultimately achieve. Additionally, my seven years at Queen’s College, fuelled by my passion and determination, have helped me realise my goals and dreams of being a chemical engineer,” she posited.

Keayla Vanderstoop can be contacted on: +592-682-5471, +592-695-7700.