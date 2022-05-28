News Archives
Businessman dies after seizure attack at gas station
Dead: Hamid Sharriff
A 66-year-old businessman of Lot 113 Block ‘XX’ Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara (ECD) died on Independence Day after suffering a seizure while refuelling his vehicle at the Rubis gas station on the Rupert Craig Highway.

Police identified the deceased as Hamid Sharriff and said that investigations, so far, revealed that, around 13:40 hours, the businessman and his wife left their home in their Toyota Tundra vehicle and headed to the gas station.

On arrival, Sharriff who was the driver, proceeded to one of the gas pumps and began to refuel the vehicle when he had a seizure attack and became motionless.
“It was also revealed that, prior to the seizure attack, the deceased had a history of travelling with ‘high cholesterol’ and a heart-related condition. The EMT Ambulance Service was immediately summoned to the scene and the deceased was pronounced dead by Doctor Singh at about 14:00hrs,” the police said.

The body is currently at the Jerrick’s Funeral Home awaiting autopsy. No marks of violence were seen on the exposed part of his body but investigations are ongoing.

