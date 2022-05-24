Clubs across Berbice continue to reject Foster’s resignation

CLUBS in the West Berbice sub-association over the weekend joined their counterparts from the Upper Corentyne area, as rejection surrounding the planned July 31.resignation of BCB president Hilbert Foster continues.

Twelve of the 14 clubs were present at the meeting and they all supported a motion to reject the resignation and asked Foster to at least complete his elected term up to the 31st of December, 2023. Among the clubs present at the meeting were D’Edward, Cotton Tree, Police, Achievers, Blairmont Remnants, Bush Lot United and Bath.

One representative stated that Berbice cricket would decline rapidly if the resignation goes ahead as without doubt, Mr. Foster was the best leader we ever had and warned that many leaders would walk away from the game at the club level as they all have great respect and admiration of Mr. Foster. Another delegate told Mr. Foster that he cannot build the game to such a high level and then walk away.

The teams had gathered at the venue as part of the BCB President regular meetings with them to discuss developmental plans and also to receive balls under the Shimron/Nirvani Hetmyer Cricket Trust Fund. Like he did in Upper Corentyne, the BCB President made no commitment but thanked the clubs for their confidence in his leadership.

Meanwhile, Foster was on hand to present cricket balls under the Shimron/Nirvani Hetmyer Cricket Fund programme in the Cotton Tree Ground over the weekend, as part of the Trust fund to further help develop cricketers and clubs across the Ancient County.