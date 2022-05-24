Townsville stadium to host Symonds’ public memorial

ANDREW Symonds’ life will be celebrated by former teammates with a no-jacket, no-tie memorial service in Townsville on Friday, almost two weeks after the cricket star’s death.

Symonds’ family confirmed on Monday that a public memorial would take place for the former Test and limited-overs champion close to his home in North Queensland.

Ian Healy, Adam Gilchrist, Darren Lehmann, Jimmy Maher and Matthew Mott will be among those to speak at the memorial, with poet and friend Rupert McCall to also deliver a poem.

The Riverway Stadium event will also be live-streamed at the Queensland Cricketers’ Club at the Gabba, Symonds’ old home ground with Queensland.

The allrounder’s family and friends will gather for a private funeral service on Friday morning before the memorial, which comes with a dress code of ‘definitely no jacket and tie required’.

Details of the memorial come after a week of tributes for Symonds, who died aged 46 when his car left the road and rolled in Hervey Range, about 50km from Townsville on May 14

Several former Queensland players have spent the past week together with the Bulls Masters charity and public speaking group, supporting each other in the aftermath of his shock death.

Current players have also continued to speak of their admiration for the gifted cricketer, who played 26 Tests and won two one-day World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

It was in the limited-overs game where the man they called ‘Roy’ really excelled, dazzling crowds with his athletic fielding and big hitting, clobbering 5088 runs and taking 133 wickets in 198 ODIs.

Fans have also paid tribute to one of the sport’s most marketable stars of the early 21st century, leaving fishing rods and cricket balls at the front of their homes.

Symonds is survived by wife Laura and young children Chloe and Billy.

The service will begin at 2.30pm (gates open at 2pm) and will be live-streamed, with broadcast details to be confirmed.(AAP &cricket.com au.).