Mohamed’s Enterprise supports Guyana’s Pan Am MMA team

MOHAMMED’s Enterprise became the latest corporate entity to throw its support behind Guyana’s Mixed Martial Arts team for the June 22 – 24 Pan Am Championships in Mexico.

Four athletes will represent Guyana at its second International Mixed Martial Arts Federation tournament, with the country’s first outing being the World Championships in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Known for his philanthropy, especially towards sports, Nazar Mohamed made the presentation of an undisclosed sum to the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF, while pointing out that more could be done if everyone is involved.

Mohamed spoke profoundly of his business’ meaningful contribution to the nation’s athletes and federation, but said with the growing corporations in Guyana, more interest should be given to sports.

Ijaz Cave, one of the athletes heading to the Championships in Monterrey, Mexico, lauded Mohamed for his support, which he described as timely.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF)said the entire contingent of athletes will be announced shortly.

Apart from Mohamed’s Enterprise, KFC Guyana is the other company that has so far assisted the team.