Tussle over parking space leaves three drivers injured

A CONFRONTATION among three drivers over parking space at D’Andrade Street, Kitty, has left all of them injured.

According to police reports, the drivers were Kinray Joseph, 36, a rural constable; Kennedy Barky, 34, a taxi driver; and Gordon Branch, a 51-year-old taxi driver.

Subsequent to the argument, the men were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where two were treated and sent away, and the other was admitted.

Reports are that Joseph lives with his mother in D’Andrade Street, and his mother normally holds “box hands,” while Barky, along with his two children and his children’s mother, also resides in the same yard in D’Andrade Street, where they are renting an apartment.

Investigations revealed that, around 08:15 hrs on Monday, Branch, who throws “box hand” with Joseph’s mother, went to drop off his money and parked his car in a position that blocked the entrance to the same yard.

Using explicit language, Barky asked Branch why he parked his car that way and blocked the entrance; that resulted in an argument between the two.

Joseph, who was in his house, heard the argument and came out to make peace, but Barky purportedly pulled a knife from his pants pocket and dealt Joseph several stabs about his body, including his neck.

Branch then tried to separate them, during which he was stabbed to his right hand. Branch then went to his car, took out a cutlass and dealt Barky a chop to his left hand.

Joseph, as a result of the incident, remains a patient in the Accident and Emergency Unit at GPHC, while Branch and Barky were treated and sent away. Investigation into this matter is ongoing.