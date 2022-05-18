News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Tussle over parking space leaves three drivers injured
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
stabbing

A CONFRONTATION among three drivers over parking space at D’Andrade Street, Kitty, has left all of them injured.

According to police reports, the drivers were Kinray Joseph, 36, a rural constable; Kennedy Barky, 34, a taxi driver; and Gordon Branch, a 51-year-old taxi driver.

Subsequent to the argument, the men were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where two were treated and sent away, and the other was admitted.

Reports are that Joseph lives with his mother in D’Andrade Street, and his mother normally holds “box hands,” while Barky, along with his two children and his children’s mother, also resides in the same yard in D’Andrade Street, where they are renting an apartment.

Investigations revealed that, around 08:15 hrs on Monday, Branch, who throws “box hand” with Joseph’s mother, went to drop off his money and parked his car in a position that blocked the entrance to the same yard.

Using explicit language, Barky asked Branch why he parked his car that way and blocked the entrance; that resulted in an argument between the two.

Joseph, who was in his house, heard the argument and came out to make peace, but Barky purportedly pulled a knife from his pants pocket and dealt Joseph several stabs about his body, including his neck.

Branch then tried to separate them, during which he was stabbed to his right hand. Branch then went to his car, took out a cutlass and dealt Barky a chop to his left hand.

Joseph, as a result of the incident, remains a patient in the Accident and Emergency Unit at GPHC, while Branch and Barky were treated and sent away. Investigation into this matter is ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.