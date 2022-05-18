216 persons undergoing GDF recruitment course

OVER 200 persons are undergoing induction training on the Basic Recruit Course 2022-01 at the Colonel John Clarke Military School, Tacama.

According to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), training commenced on March 23, 2022, and is scheduled for completion in mid-June.

The core training for the recruits will cover a number of areas including skill-at-arms, drills, physical training, map reading, and navigation, among others.

The course is intended to transform a civilian into a soldier who is fit, obedient, loyal and disciplined, and possesses high standards of infantry skills and marksmanship abilities.

Colonel General Staff, Colonel Julius Skeete, welcomed the recruits and thanked them for choosing to serve their country as a soldier in the GDF.

He urged them to assimilate the lessons and skills into their daily life and place a high priority on embodying the values and standards being taught.

Further, Colonel Skeete told the recruits that their enlistment was timely, particularly in wake of the growth and development underway in the country, which will see the Guyana Defence Force playing a more diverse and integral role in service to the nation.

At the conclusion of the course, outstanding soldiers will be rewarded in various categories.