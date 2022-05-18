Police, EPA partner to tackle noise nuisance

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), on Monday, signed a Memorandum of Agreement to tackle noise nuisance.

The agreement was signed by acting Deputy Commissioner (Administration), Calvin Brutus, and Executive Director of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram, in the Commissioner’s conference room at Force Headquarters, Eve Leary.

According to the GPF, this agreement paves the way for greater collaboration between the EPA and the police in the areas of training and enforcement of noise management.

At the signing ceremony were Force Training Officer, Superintendent Keithon King; Head of the Strategic Planning Unit, Assistant Superintendent Nicola Kendall; Head of the Community Relations Department, Senior Superintendent Crystal Robinson and Police Legal Advisor, Mandel Moore, among others.