News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police, EPA partner to tackle noise nuisance
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Acting Deputy Commissioner (Admin), Calvin Brutus and EPA's Executive Director, Kemraj Parsram, signing the Memorandum of Agreement
Acting Deputy Commissioner (Admin), Calvin Brutus and EPA's Executive Director, Kemraj Parsram, signing the Memorandum of Agreement

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), on Monday, signed a Memorandum of Agreement to tackle noise nuisance.

The agreement was signed by acting Deputy Commissioner (Administration), Calvin Brutus, and Executive Director of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram, in the Commissioner’s conference room at Force Headquarters, Eve Leary.

According to the GPF, this agreement paves the way for greater collaboration between the EPA and the police in the areas of training and enforcement of noise management.

At the signing ceremony were Force Training Officer, Superintendent Keithon King; Head of the Strategic Planning Unit, Assistant Superintendent Nicola Kendall; Head of the Community Relations Department, Senior Superintendent Crystal Robinson and Police Legal Advisor, Mandel Moore, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.