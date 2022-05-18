Corentyne man found dead with multiple chop wounds

THE lifeless body of 23-year-old Akash Pechia called “Luggu” of Number 50 Village, was discovered in an empty lot at Number 55 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne, early Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made by villagers. They found him lying face up, clad in black pants, white vest and red shirt with chop wounds to the back of the neck, elbow, left wrist and fingers.

Police were immediately alerted.

According to Pechia’s cousin Hemwattie “Diana” Pechia, she saw him recently and he was in “good spirits”.

She said his death, and moreso the manner in which he died, was shocking.

The woman related to this publication that she received a call about an “incident”, but it was not conveyed clearly. It was when she later checked her social media page that she saw a photograph of her cousin’s maimed and lifeless body.

Just three weeks ago, he was released from prison after serving time for theft and escaping from lawful custody.

In August 2021, whilst being processed for several offences he escaped from the Number 51 Police Station. He was later re-arrested at Springlands, Corriverton.

Additionally, he was placed before the courts and charged several times for other types of offences including robbery under arms.

Hemwattie recalled that during their last conversation, she encouraged him to avoid going back to prison and to make an honest living. She said that he mentioned that someone had beaten a friend of his and left a message saying that they “were looking for him”.

While admitting that she did not pay attention to that part of the conversation, she is hoping that the police can now act on the information.

Further, she said her brother and a friend of Pechia were detained shortly after visiting the scene. Regional Commander, Boodnarine Persaud, when contacted, confirmed that two persons were detained for questioning as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, one of Pechia’s friends recalled that they hung out at the Number 50 bus shed on Monday afternoon and were hoping to do again the following day.

Villagers who had gathered at the scene expressed shock over the dumping of a body in their quiet street.

Persons living next door to the empty lot where Pechia was found, did not recall observing anything unusual overnight and given the heavy downpour on Monday night, they said they did not hear anything unusual.