Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
Andrew Symonds has died in a car accident, aged 46
(Cricket Australia) – In another tragic blow to Australian cricket, Andrew Symonds has died in a car accident, aged 46.
Senior cricket journalist Robert Craddock reports that the former all-rounder was killed about 50kms outside Townsville last night.
A Queensland police statement says Symonds was in a single-car crash about 22.30hrs.
Symonds was driving on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge when his car left the road and rolled, police say.
Paramedics arrived at the scene but couldn’t revive the former Australian fan favourite, who was the only person in the car.
Symonds is the third Australian cricket legend to suddenly pass away this year following the tragic deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh in March.
Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia, and was an integral part of Australia’s white ball sides that dominated the world between 1999 and 2007.
In retirement, both Warne and Symonds were valued members of Fox Cricket’s commentary team.

Staff Reporter

