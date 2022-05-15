John wins second stage of Independence cycle road race

JAMAUL John was the winner of the second stage of the Independence three-stage cycle road race, yesterday.

The cyclists pedalled off from Rosignol to Georgetown for the finish at Carifesta Avenue, with John as the top rider.

Earlier in the day, the first stage was won by team-mates Raynauth Jeffrey and Akil Campbell (Foundation).

Commencing at Corriverton to New Amsterdam, the duo finished four minutes clear of the chasing pack.

Deeraj Garbaran finished third ahead of Walter Grant-Stuart, Kemuel Moses, Jason Cameron and Arjoon Sookhai in that order.

Stage three is set for today, commencing at Kara Kara, Linden to Homestretch Avenue.