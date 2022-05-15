GFF supplies football equipment to Rupununi FAs

IN line with its long-term strategy to accelerate the development of male and female football in hinterland regions, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has supplied football equipment to teams across the Rupununi, in preparation for the national relaunch of regional association league football this weekend.

The GFF provided 52 footballs and 300 training bibs to 26 clubs, including men’s and women’s teams, affiliated to the Rupununi Football Association, which operates four district-based leagues across Region 9.

“This is a historic weekend for football in Guyana – the first time that all nine regional association senior leagues have kicked off in unison across the nation,” said GFF [resident Wayne Forde.

“As we all know, the Rupununi has an unrivalled passion for the beautiful game, among both male and female players, and it is vital that we provide the support needed to ensure they can perform to their best as we return to play after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The recent provision of equipment has been made possible through the GFF’s Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP), which democratises and redistributes FIFA Forward and other funding received by the GFF among its membership under strict accountability criteria to give members the resources they need to drive the development of football nationwide.

“We look forward to following the progress of these teams across Region 9 as they compete in the national playoffs later in the year,” Forde added. “The GFF is committed to continue providing the necessary technical and logistical support to our members and community through our ground-breaking M-FAP development strategy.”

Regional competitive football kicks off across Guyana today, May 15, under the auspices of Bartica Football Association, Berbice Football Association, East Coast Demerara Football Association, East Bank Demerara Football Association, Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association, Georgetown Football Association, Rupununi Football Association, Upper Demerara Football Association and West Demerara Football Association.