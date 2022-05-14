News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
WDFA Senior League set for tomorrow at Leonora
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
WDFA president Trevor Williams (seated 2nd right) is pictured with fellow Executive Members and Club Reps. after the League was unveiled.
WDFA president Trevor Williams (seated 2nd right) is pictured with fellow Executive Members and Club Reps. after the League was unveiled.

– Slingerz FC back; Den Amstel FC also in reckoning for supremacy

EXCITING combat is expected to permeate the atmosphere when battle lines are drawn from Sunday evening at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, as nine clubs will begin their quest for top honours in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Senior League.

Competitive action in earnest is returning to the association after years of inactivity which in part was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday evening, at Leonora, WDFA president Trevor Williams, who was voted in as the new head of the association a few weeks ago, unveiled the league in the presence of fellow Executive Members and Club Representatives.

He challenged the clubs to work together with the Association and by extension the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to ensure that the game reaches heights never reached in the WDFA.

Clubs were informed that in this short season, the GFF has made it mandatory that Elite League clubs within the various Regional Associations (RA) compete in the local leagues, and in this instance, Den Amstel FC will be throwing down the gauntlet to their fellow West Demerara rivals.

Additionally, former Elite League club, Slingerz FC, will be making a grand comeback which adds more spice and excitement to the competitive pot as it will serve up mouth-watering action for fans to absorb each match day.

Setting the tone for the league from Sunday evening will be Pouderoyen FC against Belle West FC from 18:00hrs with the main attraction featuring Den Amstel FC against #1 All-Stars from 20:30hrs.

The other contesting clubs are Wales, Crane Rovers, Eagles, Uitvlugt Warriors, and Slingerz. The president is urging fans to come out in their numbers to support their favourite club as the game will be back with a bang and fan support is critical to making this a reality.
Meanwhile, clubs were each presented with balls and other gear, compliments of the GFF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.