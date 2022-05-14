WDFA Senior League set for tomorrow at Leonora

– Slingerz FC back; Den Amstel FC also in reckoning for supremacy

EXCITING combat is expected to permeate the atmosphere when battle lines are drawn from Sunday evening at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, as nine clubs will begin their quest for top honours in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Senior League.

Competitive action in earnest is returning to the association after years of inactivity which in part was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday evening, at Leonora, WDFA president Trevor Williams, who was voted in as the new head of the association a few weeks ago, unveiled the league in the presence of fellow Executive Members and Club Representatives.

He challenged the clubs to work together with the Association and by extension the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to ensure that the game reaches heights never reached in the WDFA.

Clubs were informed that in this short season, the GFF has made it mandatory that Elite League clubs within the various Regional Associations (RA) compete in the local leagues, and in this instance, Den Amstel FC will be throwing down the gauntlet to their fellow West Demerara rivals.

Additionally, former Elite League club, Slingerz FC, will be making a grand comeback which adds more spice and excitement to the competitive pot as it will serve up mouth-watering action for fans to absorb each match day.

Setting the tone for the league from Sunday evening will be Pouderoyen FC against Belle West FC from 18:00hrs with the main attraction featuring Den Amstel FC against #1 All-Stars from 20:30hrs.

The other contesting clubs are Wales, Crane Rovers, Eagles, Uitvlugt Warriors, and Slingerz. The president is urging fans to come out in their numbers to support their favourite club as the game will be back with a bang and fan support is critical to making this a reality.

Meanwhile, clubs were each presented with balls and other gear, compliments of the GFF.