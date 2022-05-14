SIC/GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section Team Semi-Practical Pistol Competition …

Lennox & Jermaine Braithwaite, Jermaine Softley emerge winners

THE seasoned combination of short- and long-range marksman Lennox Braithwaite, his son Jamaine, and Jermaine Softley emerged victorious in the just-concluded Guyana National Rifle Association Smallbore Section Team Semi-Practical 9mm Pistol competition.

The competition was sponsored by Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. which is located at 246 Samaan Drive, Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown.

Apart from an exciting day of rapid and calculated shots at 10m, 12m, and 15m ranges, the activity which was held at the Tactical Services Unit Range, Eve Leary, also saw a close tussle from start to finish with just two points being the difference between winning and losing.

The Braithwaite’s father and son combination along with Softley held nerves to stave off the challenge of Robin Razack, Stefan John, and GuyanaNRA Smallbore captain Gordon Richards, who fell short by two points, 177 to the winning total of 179.

Each team was allotted 50 rounds while team members assisted in loading magazines as well as collecting the same when their partners were taking aim at the targets at the various ranges. Experienced shooters took aim at the longest range (15m) as teams sought to get their best shots on the home straight; the likes of Lennox Braithwaite, Gordon Richards, Satya Dayaram, and Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon.

The all-female combination of Persaud-McKinnon, Basmatee Mohabeer and Yonelle De Abreu did well to end in fourth position.

Members of all four teams were presented with individual trophies, compliments of Secure Innovations and Concepts.

Smallbore captain, Richards, expressed gratitude to CEO of Secure Innovations and Concepts, Harold Hopkinson, for his continued investment in the development of the sport in Guyana.

“Mr. Hopkinson has continued to show real commitment to growing the sport by his continued investment and partnership with us without any hesitation. We are most appreciative of his continued support. I would also like to thank our members for coming out in their numbers to compete and for making the event an exciting and successful one.

We look forward to many more partnerships with Mr Hopkinson and his company as we continue to grow this sport.”

Following are the full results of the competition (first to fourth), names listed in order of competing at the 10m, 12, and 15m ranges.

Teams Jermaine Softley, Jamaine Braithwaite, Lennox Braithwaite (179 points), Robin Razack, Stefan John, Gordon Richards (177 points), Dwain Vyfhuis, Terry Stuart, Satya Dayaram (172 points), Basmatee Mohabeer, Yonelle De Abreu, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (169 points).