Minister Indar offers support to Albouystown boxing gym
Minister Deodat Indar hands over the donation to the coach of Pace and Power Boxing Gym, Clifton Baker
MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, fulfilled a promise to assist the Pace and Power Gym Boxing gym in Albouystown.

After an initial visit to the gym over the Easter weekend, Indar returned Thursday to deliver a financial donation to the gym.

The minister indicated that when he visited, Clifton Barker, who coaches the young pugilists, told him that it is difficult to sustain the support of the youths, given the financial constraints.

As such, Minister Indar assisted with offsetting the expenses with uniforms for the young boxers.

