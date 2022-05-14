Guyana Harpy Eagles, Barbados Pride clash to highlight 4-Day restart

… Coach Crandon says Eagles still to play best game

WEST Indies Four-Day Championship resumes on May 18, and one match which could potentially determine the champions for this season will be contested between Barbados Pride and Guyana Harpy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval.

Pride, who are defending champions, are unbeaten on 42.0 points while former champions Harpy Eagles have 21.4 points, in fourth place.

Speaking at a virtual media interaction yesterday, Harpy Eagles head coach Esaun Crandon stated Pride have always been tough given the quality, especially with their experienced batting and he does not think any different, come Wednesday.

He added, “We want to try and play our best cricket and we have not done that yet.”

On the other side, Vasbert Drakes, who is head coach of Pride, indicated his players are looking forward to the clash noting it was “unfortunate they had a break so long” and they were playing a lot of T20 cricket domestically.

Drakes said he is expecting a lot of spin from Harpy Eagles and underscored that despite the big names, it is important they “play as a collective unit”.

The other matches in Round Three will see Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Diego Martin along with Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Hurricanes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Harpy Eagles’ next match is against Jamaica Scorpions from May 25 to 28 at Diego Martin and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force from June 1 to 4 at the Oval.

Guyana Harpy Eagles squad: Leon Johnson (captain), Keemo Paul (vice-captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Vishaul Singh, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Demetri Cameron, Antony Adams, Kevin Sinclair and Ronsford Beaton.

Management Staff: Manager Albert Smith, head coach Esaun Crandon, assistant coach/manager Ryan Hercules, physiotherapist Angelica Holder and cricket analyst Keshava Ramphal.

Barbados Pride squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Camarie Boyce, Shamarah Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (vice-captain/wkp.), Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chaim Holder, Shai Hope, Akeem Jordan, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Ramson Simmonds, Jomel Warrican.

Vasbert Drakes head coach, Ryan Hinds (assistant coach), Wendell Coppin (manager), Dr Jacqueline King (physiotherapist), Jamar Layne, Alexander Forde (strength and conditioning coach).