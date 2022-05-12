News Archives
Mazaruni Prison escapee recaptured with knife in neck
Recaptured: Samuel Gouveia
SAMUEL Gouveia, 27, who was sentenced to 18 years, nine months for manslaughter, was arrested at the Mahdia District Hospital with a knife stuck in his neck on Monday.

He had escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on February, 15, 2021 and was recaptured by police ranks at the Mahdia District Hospital where he was attempting to seek medical attention for the wound to his neck.

According to Police Headquarters, Gouveia was reportedly wounded at about 23:30 hrs on Monday last at Mowasie landing, Konawaruk.

It is alleged that Gouveia had a heated argument with an identifiable male over money and the man stabbed Gouveia to his left-side neck, resulting in the knife being stuck in his neck.

Gouveia was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation as a patient. He was positively identified by a Prison Officer, as well as by records and tattoos to his left hand.

Police said that Gouveia is currently under police guard at the hospital as investigations continue.

