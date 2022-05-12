Zara Computer lab enrolls 49 youths in Linden

FORTY-NINE youths and young adults from the Linden community were enrolled at the recently commissioned Zara Computer Centre, located at the Wismar Police Station.

According to Police Headquarters, the group will be the first batch of civilians to commence computer studies at the centre, which was officially launched on Saturday, April 23, 2022 and handed over to the Force’s Regional Division 10 by representatives of the Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation.

The construction of the Zara Computer Centre in Region 10 is geared at assisting members of the community, especially the youths and ranks within the division who are studying at tertiary institutions and need to have research done, police said in a statement.

The centre is fully furnished and equipped with 30 new computer systems, one 65-inch Samsung smart board, one projector with screen and a server room.

Present at the orientation ceremony were Regional Commander, Superintendent, Hugh Winter; Regional Deputy Commander, Deputy Superintendent, Wayne De Hearte; Regional Traffic Officer, Inspector B. Harry; Facilitator of the Centre, Sergeant Telston Handover and other ranks.