News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Berbice FA set to reignite the passion in the Ancient County Senior League to kick off on Sunday
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
BFA president, Shurwin Forde (3rd right) is seen with some of the club representatives displaying their equipment following the League launch.
BFA president, Shurwin Forde (3rd right) is seen with some of the club representatives displaying their equipment following the League launch.

CLUBS in the Ancient County of Berbice are set to re-ignite the competitive fire when the Berbice Football Association (BFA) kicks off their Senior Men’s League on Sunday.

The League, partly sponsored by the Guyana Football Federation, was unveiled by BFA’s president, Shurwin Ford, at a simple but significant launch on Wednesday last in New Amsterdam.

Forde thanked the registered clubs for riding out the storm presented by COVID-19 and assured them that the BFA, with support from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), will back them all the way as the Association seeks to get the game back up and running at full capacity.

He noted that this is the first step towards this goal and is looking forward to all the clubs doing their part to re-ignite the fire.

A total of eight clubs will be vying for supremacy: Cougars, Rosignol United, Paradise, Hopetown Rangers, Corriverton Links, Hearts of Oak, New Amsterdam United, and Monedderlust.

Each club was presented with balls and bibs, compliments of the GFF as they continue preparation for Sunday’s kick-off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.