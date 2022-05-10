Berbice FA set to reignite the passion in the Ancient County Senior League to kick off on Sunday

CLUBS in the Ancient County of Berbice are set to re-ignite the competitive fire when the Berbice Football Association (BFA) kicks off their Senior Men’s League on Sunday.

The League, partly sponsored by the Guyana Football Federation, was unveiled by BFA’s president, Shurwin Ford, at a simple but significant launch on Wednesday last in New Amsterdam.

Forde thanked the registered clubs for riding out the storm presented by COVID-19 and assured them that the BFA, with support from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), will back them all the way as the Association seeks to get the game back up and running at full capacity.

He noted that this is the first step towards this goal and is looking forward to all the clubs doing their part to re-ignite the fire.

A total of eight clubs will be vying for supremacy: Cougars, Rosignol United, Paradise, Hopetown Rangers, Corriverton Links, Hearts of Oak, New Amsterdam United, and Monedderlust.

Each club was presented with balls and bibs, compliments of the GFF as they continue preparation for Sunday’s kick-off.