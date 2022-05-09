Mathura is lone new face on CCUA executive committee

TERRY Mathura is the lone new face in the Canada Cricket Umpires Association (CCUA).

The death of stalwart cricket administrator Jainauth “Vish” Jadunauth meant there was a change in the executive committee, and that change was made during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) last Saturday.

Jadunuath, who was the long-serving Treasurer of the CCUA, died in February after a brief illness.

The AGM took place at the at the Number 43 Police Division Community Room, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, where Mathura was elected, unopposed, following his acting appointment shortly after his predecessor passed away.

Mathura has also been a cricket administrator for some time, having served as Vice-President of the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) up until 2019, and has returned this year as the Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.

Based on the CCUA’s Constitution, only three places were up for grabs, that of President, Secretary, and Treasurer, with popular Guyana-born businessman Albert Ramcharran, and Secretary Azad Khan being retained in their posts of President and Secretary respectively.

Vice-President Bisham Singh, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer/PRO Frederick Halley, and Certification Officer Matthew Francis continue to serve in their respective posts, which were not up for election this year.

The CCUA is gearing up for the 2022 cricket season, which gets underway on Saturday, May 14. The body held four weeks of intense training, which was conducted by Certification Officer Matthews and Secretary Khan.

Ramcharran, in his presidential report, pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse affect on the 2021 season, but, nevertheless, there were no incidents involving any umpires from the CCUA.

While the 2021 season was delayed until July instead of the usual May start, the Association used the time to ensure that its umpires were fully prepared, with WICUA Committee Training Chairman Peter Nero and Secretary Vivian Johnson conducting a seven-week seminar, via Zoom.

The president also paid tribute to the late Jadunauth, pointing out that he was an outstanding and dedicated treasurer who served with distinction, and will be surely missed. Members observed a minute of silence at the commencement of the meeting.

Apart from serving as treasurer, Jadunauth was also a WICUA-qualified umpire who officiated in Scarborough Cricket (SCA) matches, and was also Junior Coordinator with Cricket Ontario.

The Association also took the opportunity to distribute certificates to umpires who have been successful at examinations over the past two years.

The CCUA is affiliated to the West Indies Cricket Umpires Association (WICUA), which also includes members from Barbados, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, the United States, and Windward Islands. (Frederick Halley)