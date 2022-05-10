News Archives
Bramble, Singh hits 50s on day one of practice match
sports

… Junior Sinclair, Cameron share seven wickets

THE experience of Anthony Bramble and Vishaul Singh once again came to the fore as they struck vital half-centuries on day one of the four-day practice match at the National Stadium, Providence.

At stumps, Bramble is unbeaten on 67 (10x4s; 1×6) from 90 balls while Antony Adams is yet to score, in Leon Johnson’s XI 158-5 from 41.3 overs.

Bramble and Singh, who was run out for 50 (8x4s) from 98 balls, have given their side a 39-run lead over Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI’s which were bundled out for 119 in 39 overs.

Tevin Imlach (15), Chandrapaul Hemraj (6), Leon Johnson (4) and Akshaya Persaud (0) were the other dismissed batsmen for Johnson’s XI.

Ronsford Beaton, who was recalled to the team after a prolonged period of absence due to bowling action issues, has taken 2-20 while national pacer, Nial Smith, has 2-17.

Earlier, Tagenarine Chanderpaul top-scored for his side with 22 (4x4s) from 47 balls as, once again, several men got starts but did not convert.

Kemol Savory (19), Kevlon Anderson (18), Kevin Sinclair (15) and Smith (12) were the other men to reach double figures.

Off-spinner Junior Sinclair continued his fine form in national practice matches with 4-44 from nine overs and pacer, Demetri Cameron, celebrated his maiden national call-up with 3-23 from 11 overs while Keemo Paul took 2-19 and Clinton Pestano had 1-10.

The action resumes today from 10:00hrs and this match serves as the final preparation before the Guyana Harpy Eagles return to Trinidad and Tobago for the remaining three rounds of the Regional four-day Championship from May 18.

