Fifteen-year-old Hunter crowned Novice champion
Romeo Hunter (middle) and GBBFF Executive members, Keavon Bess (left) and Videsh Sookram.
—Bacchus wins Men’s Physique, Fitzpatrick is Ms Bikini 2022

FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD Romeo Hunter delivered a total package, which saw him flexing his way to championship honours in the Novice Bodybuilding Championships and Mr Linden Classic, which was held on Saturday at Lichas Hall, Linden.

Hunter, from Unity Gym, marched his way to the Junior Bodybuilding title and the Under 154 lbs division, before he won the overall title.

President of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF), Keavon Bess, said that the federation was impressed with the talent on display and the overall composure by the eventual champion.

“So that in itself is very impressive.” He added that the GBBFF continues to be impressed with the quality of athletes that are coming to the forefront.

The Men’s Physique category, which had 11 participants, was given as an example.

Asanti Conway (right), Novice Bikini Champion 2020, presents the Ms Bikini title to new champion, Cassia Fitzpatrick.

Shahan Bacchus, of Azam Gym, was crowned overall champion in that event, with Universal Gym’s Shavin Green finishing second and Unity Gym’s S. Sajar, third.

In the Miss Bikini battle, Cassia Fitzpatrick from Unity Gym, got past Shinana Liverpool from Perry’s Fitness.

There were also two other female categories, the Bikini Wellness and the Miss Linden Best Legs, which were both won by Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Omisi Williams (Perry’s Fitness) won the Mr Linden title.

There were several winners in the weight divisions. Romelton Siland won the Men’s Fitness division; Joshua Alexander the Junior Physique division; Miguel Robeiro the Under 143 lbs division; Ronel Parris, the Under 165 lbs division; Royan Purandat, the Under 176 lbs division and Bertlon Halley the 177lbs and over.

Bess also credited the fans of Saturday night’s event. He said they were the life of the event.

