Providence water well to be in operation by month end

MORE than 7,000 households from Providence, Farm, Herstelling, Eccles, Bagotstown and surrounding communities on the East Bank of Demerara will benefit from a newly drilled water well at Providence, by the end of this month.

This assurance was given by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, following a recent visit to the site where works are ongoing. He was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Incorporated, Shaik Baksh and a technical team.

The minister highlighted that he had taken note of the concerns raised, recently, regarding low level of service in some of the above mentioned areas and so he noted that once the well is completed, it will bring great relief to residents.

The well was drilled to a depth of 638 ft. by S. Jagmohan Construction Services and remaining works include the installation of a discharge line and other transmission and distribution lines, as well as construction of the pump house, fence and other ancillary works.

Minister Croal said that, from all indications, works should be completed by the end of May.

He noted that the realisation of new housing schemes and increased occupancy of the existing ones have placed a burden on the current water supply system, resulting in a reduced level of service for some customers along the East Bank corridor.

He explained that his ministry and GWI have recognised that and were finding long-term solutions to increase capacity to meet the demand and satisfactorily serve residents.

The Housing and Water Minister noted that, within another year, East Bank Demerara residents could expect overall improvement in the quality and quantity of water they receive, following the interlinking of the network.

In this regard, the GWI CEO, Shaik Baksh, added that upgrades were in the pipelines for the Eccles and Covent Garden Water Treatment Plants, which will see new wells being drilled to supply these plants and increase production. Another well is also on the cards for Diamond.

Baksh said the utility will continue to work in close collaboration with the Ministry, in an effort to expand its network, even as the housing drive intensifies.

He said the new Providence well is highly productive and will supplement the Providence Number 1 well, which is not sufficient on its own for a growing population.

The Providence well station is being constructed at a cost of $130M.