Hicken donates hampers to mothers in Police Force

COMMISSIONER of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, on Saturday donated hampers and paid tribute to mothers who are serving in the Guyana Police Force.

The top cop commended them for their hard work, dedication and sacrifices.

The presentation was done in the Commissioner’s Conference Room at Force Headquarters, Eve Leary.

“It is my belief that we should always cherish, respect, and be thankful for the services that women provide. This is why, as the Acting Commissioner of Police, I salute and recognise the service, sacrifice and true dedication to duty of the mothers in uniform of the Guyana Police Force,” Hicken noted.

The mothers, wives, sisters and even grandmothers who received their hampers, expressed appreciation for the kind gesture.

According to Police Headquarters, female ranks, including those who are mothers, are true nation builders and deserve the recognition that they receive.

“They are tasked daily to provide a service to the public and they make extraordinary sacrifices to protect and serve citizens of Guyana. Within the Guyana Police Force, there is a woman police officer in almost every department of the force who happens to be a mother. Our women police officers who are mothers patrol the ‘Beat,’ they investigate crimes at the Criminal Investigations Department, they help rescue lives at accident scenes,” the Force Headquarters noted in a press release.

The Force’s Headquarters added that there are female ranks who are attached to the Special Constabulary Unit of the Guyana Police Force who provide tremendous dedication and service and protection to the nation.

Additionally, there are also female ranks who are tasked daily with ensuring that the proper administration of the Guyana Police Force at the Office of the Commissioner of Police/Headquarters Eve Leary and the list goes on.

“The female police officers, including those who are mothers, have experienced tremendous improvement in every area of responsibility in the Guyana Police Force. More so, with the MoUs that [the] force have [sic] signed onto with those learning institutions, female ranks will be no exception and will benefit from training, mentoring, career and personal-development programmes,” Police Headquarters stated.