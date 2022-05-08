News Archives
Decomposed body of man found at Bachelor’s Adventure house
Body-found

THE decomposed body of Roystan Lam, 60, was found at his Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD) house, on Friday evening.
According to Police Headquarters, Lam lived alone in a one-storey wooden structure and was last seen alive on April 29 by neighbours.

However, on Friday evening, his cousin visited his residence and called out to him several times but got no answer but he caught a foul smell which was emanating from the house.
This prompted the relative to alert the police and, upon arrival, they found Lam’s body on the back (facing up).

The scene was processed by the police.
The body was taken to the Merriman Funeral Parlour for storage, awaiting a post mortem examination.

Police said that the home was not ransacked, and no foul play was suspected as several persons were questioned and information received indicated that the deceased suffered from hypertension.

Staff Reporter

