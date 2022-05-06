Driver dies, two children injured in Windsor Forest accident

A 27-YEAR-OLD driver is now dead after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a concrete bridge along the Windsor Forest public road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), yesterday (Thursday) morning.

Dead is Kelvin Ghisiawan of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), according to a police statement which said the accident occurred around 04:15 hrs.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, 12-year-old Alyna Deoliver, and six-year-old Josiemla Mafra, both of Kaneville, EBD, reportedly survived the crash with bodily injuries. The children were said to be in the backseat.

Police said the now-dead man, driver of motor car #PSS 3117, was speeding east along the northern side of the Windsor Forest Public Road.

The law enforcement agency said Ghisiawan lost control of the motor car, swerved south, and drove off of the said road.

The vehicle then reportedly crashed into a concrete bridge located on the southern side of the road.

As a result of the impact, the car was extensively damaged.

The police report said Ghisiawan was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The two children, however, were conscious and admitted as patients at that hospital.

This is an active police investigation.