Dharmic Sabha acknowledges resilience, indomitable spirit of indentured immigrants

AS the 184th Indian Arrival Day was celebrated on Thursday, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS) said that it is important to acknowledge the indefatigable and indomitable spirit of the Indian indentured Immigrants who came on May 5, 1838 and also to all those who came through the indentureship system.

“Today, we reflect on the immense and incredible contributions of our ancestors who arrived as indentured immigrants to then British Guiana. Arrival Day gives us the opportunity to acknowledge and salute the visible and tangible imprints of their presence and impact in multiple spheres in our country,” GHDS related.

From the earliest days of struggle and sacrifice, GDHS said those persons demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage in the face of hardship, callous and inhumane living and working conditions.

There are multiple stories of their resistance against colonialism and their struggle for an independent Guyana and their fight for better conditions.

“Our country has benefitted tremendously from their invaluable contributions in diverse spheres. Their industriousness in the agricultural sector in the earliest years and thereafter have been impactful and benefitted Guyana’s economy for decades,” the Sabha said.

The organisation added: “We recognise the remarkable foundation they laid for their descendants and all Guyanese to build on. We are grateful for their dedication in preserving a rich culture filled with beautiful traditions, creating a heritage that contributes to Guyana’s kaleidoscope of festivals, cultural practices, national cuisine and everyday life.”

People, the body said, could learn from their courage, unity against undemocratic practices and colonialism, consistent and ceaseless work to develop their community and country and their respect and love for each other that endured beyond the indentureship time and biological ties.

“They have left an enduring and rich heritage that is enjoyed today in the foods we eat, clothing we wear, and the festivals that are part of the national tapestry of diverse cultures. We are fortunate as a country to enjoy the diversity of the peoples who came and to be able to look back with pride on all their contributions and to have a legacy that is uniquely beautiful and varied.

“We have enjoyed peaceful and religious harmony and we must always use this to bridge all other barriers that may exist, remembering our ancestors’ collective struggles and arduous journeys in those early days of our country’s history,” the Dharmic Sabha said.

The organisation related that as descendants of those who came as indentured immigrants, persons have much to be proud of and to be grateful for and to build on.