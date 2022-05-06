News Archives
Significance of Indian culture, heritage underscored
High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa addressing the audience at the Berbice Indian Cultural Committee event in Highbury
–at separate activities in Region Six

THE significance of the Indian culture and heritage was underscored by several officials during separate events to commemorate the 184th Anniversary of Indian Arrival at Higbury and Palmyra, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Over at Highbury, the Berbice Indian Cultural Committee held an event that was attended by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand; Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson; Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oniedge Walrond; Regional Chairman of Region Six David Armogan; High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr. K.J. Srinivasa and other senior officials.

The celebrations included Indian classical and fusion dance performances by students of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre and remarks by the dignitaries.

They all stressed the importance of recognising the contributions of Guyanese of Indian origin and the need to commemorate Indian Arrival Day with more such celebrations dedicated to them.
It was in Plantation Highbury that the first set of East Indian indentured labourers landed on May 5, 1838.

One of the performances during SANSKRITI at the Indian Arrival Monument in Palmyra

On that day, two ships, The Whitby and Hesperus, landed in the then British colony (British Guiana) with approximately 423 East Indians on board.

The significance of this arrival and the overall contributions of East Indians to development was further elaborated during SANSKRITI, a celebration of heritage, culture and traditions organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha.

The event, which was spearheaded by Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud, was held at the Indian Arrival Monument in Palmyra.

According to a press statement from the Indian High Commission, the iconic monument at Palmyra was illuminated in multi-coloured lights by the High Commission of India to mark the occasion, and showcase the ever-growing India-Guyana friendship.

Several high-level officials among the persons gathered at Highbury on Thursday

The dignitaries addressed the gathering, and lauded the contributions of East Indians to the development of Guyana. The High Commissioner paid rich tributes to the Indo-Guyanese Diaspora, and called for a more widespread commemoration and recognition of their contributions to Guyana.

He also spoke on the latest developments in the India-Guyana bilateral relations, and updated the gathering on the various collaboration projects under execution as part of Indian development assistance to Guyana.

The ongoing projects and proposals are within the areas of infrastructure, transportation, drainage and irrigation, healthcare, education, training and skill development, and agriculture, among other things.

India is celebrating its 75th Anniversary of Independence on August 15, 2022. In the run-up to the celebration of this historic occasion, the Government of India is organising a number of events across the world.

