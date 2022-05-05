Guyana ready to collaborate with Czech Republic, Nigeria in food security

— President Ali

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has said that Guyana is ready to collaborate with the Czech Republic and the Federal Republic of Nigeria in agriculture and food security among other areas.

President Ali made this statement after accepting the letters of accreditation from the two countries’ diplomats at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive on Wednesday.

The Head of State encouraged the Nigerian High Commissioner Abubakar Danlami Ibrahim, to meet with government officials from the key sectors as well as the private sector and pointed to the great importance the country is placing on food security.

He informed the High Commissioner that Guyana, in collaboration with the CARICOM Secretariat, will be hosting an Agri-Investment Conference and Expo later this month. He noted that the ambassador’s attendance at the event can help in identifying specific areas of agricultural cooperation and investment.

Similarly, the President told the Czech Republic’s Ambassador Sandra Lang Linkensederova, that the challenges of the 21st Century transcend borders and that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of interdependence at a global level.

“We should therefore not ignore what can be achieved collectively. Guyana is on a path of economic transformation and diversification leading to sustainable development. We recognise that if we want to achieve sustainable development as a developing country, one of the things we must tackle first is food security.”

He said that since agriculture is a traditional sector of the Czech Republic’s economy, the two countries should seek cooperation in the area.

The President further noted that Guyana is also on a path to improving its health facilities and would welcome the Czech Republic’s assistance in the area.

“It is my hope that we could embark upon a practical programme of bilateral cooperation in these and other areas for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

President Ali also told the Nigerian High Commissioner that he is looking forward to the continued exchanges between the two countries’ defence forces, as well as the possible signature of the negotiated bilateral air services agreement.

“Such an agreement will aid in the expansion of our trade relationships with Nigeria—an area which our two nations have already begun to embark upon and it will also help to create vital connections on a regional and international scale.”

The President also told the High Commissioner that since both Nigeria and Guyana are oil-producing nations, they can share experiences and explore avenues for economic security. He also reminded him that Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy aims to support economic transformation through cleaner and cheaper energy, and the provision of climate and ecosystem services, while allowing the country to invest in climate-change adaptation and mitigation. (Office of the President)