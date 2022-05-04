Space Gym 2.0 officially commissioned

SPACE Gym has taken a leap ahead of the competition so that Guyanese can take a step in the right direction with health and fitness.

Last Sunday night, the wait ended when Space Gym 2.0 was officially commissioned and recorded the momentous day, 01/05/22, into the history books. The state-of-the-art facility is located on the top flat of the Royal Orchid Hotel and Mall, Mandela Avenue.

The ambience for the simple ceremony was set and included CEO Sergio Matos, Managing Directors Lucas and Amanda Matos, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr, Royal Orchid Investor James Wang, several sporting personalities and partners.

Delivering the feature address was the Hon. Minister Ramson who said: “I want to share the reason that I came here: to let you understand that this is more than an opening of a gym for me.

This is a signal; it’s a very strong signal. I’ll use the word that Lucas used in his speech, ‘conviction’. It’s about conviction and belief and having the confidence of big investments.”

He continued: “A bold understanding of where the vision is. I wanted to frame that because I want you to really understand how important appreciating the arrow of time for the country is and how important it is as well. That for everyone here and everyone who is paying attention to what’s happening in Guyana how important it is to double-down now.”

He educated the gathering on Guyana’s rapid rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the past few years to arrive at point of the country’s progression.

“Why that’s important is because if you understand the arrow of time and the arrow of time is saying that there’s a lot better to come. It means that you begin to double down, you know that this is the time that you’ve got to really invest, think big and coordinate your activities.”

Minister Ramson added, “I would like to wish you, Sergio and Lucas, all the best for your gym and all of your business investments and your bold ideas and I’m doubling down today. And I would like to encourage everyone today to seize the opportunity. Now is the time for us to move in the same direction and see the bigger vision; every one of us to see the bigger vision and to partake in the bigger vision is now.”

Prior to the Minister’s encouraging speech, Lucas Matos took the opportunity to welcome the multitude to the realisation of a dream which began in 2018.

“When we opened our doors in 2016 our objective was to redefine fitness through our facilities and provide the best quality and the best gym in Guyana for our members, so they can achieve their personal goals and transformations.”

“We saw that it was our responsibility to continuously improve our standards and members’ experience and our business has grown based on that aspect,” the Managing Director disclosed. That was when the team of Matos’ began envisioning Space Gym 2.0.

He continued: “Our new gym is a gym for everyone; from the most dedicated athlete to the zealous beginner. Our trainers are here to make sure you get the right form and achieve your goals.”

“With our exclusive partnership with Life Fitness and Hammer Strength, we were able to bring 2022 top notch-of-the-line equipment to provide the best and the most unique workout feeling.

We are the only gym in Guyana and Caribbean to have a powerful and versatile line of strength and cardio equipment so it can help you to take your workout to the next level and to push your limits.”

“So welcome everyone to your new gym. I would like to invite you to face the challenge, ‘to be bolder and to be greater’. So big challenge and here’s a new gym – Space gym 2.0,” he concluded.

When the ceremonial ribbon was clipped, a tour of the 15 000 sq. ft facility followed, to the delight of those present.

According to the Managing Director, the Gym officially opens to the public on Wednesday, May 5, from 17:00hrs to 22:00hrs.