IPL playoffs to be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad

THE Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs and final are set to be played from May 24 to 29 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed yesterday.

The decision taken during the Apex Council meeting of the board last month was confirmed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator clash will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24 and 25, followed by Qualifier 2 and the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29, respectively. The league stage of the tournament will conclude on May 22, after which the qualified teams will fly to Kolkata and Ahmedabad in a bio-secure bubble. The two cities played hosts to India’s recent home series against West Indies.

Meanwhile, also announced is the schedule of the Women’s T20 Challenge, the three-team four-match event, which will be played at Pune’s MCA Stadium. The competition involving Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity will have fixtures on May 23, 24, 26 and 28, with only a solitary day encounter on May 24.

“I am pleased to announce that the Playoff Stage of the IPL 2022 will be held in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The mega final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 along with Qualifier 2 on May 27. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 24 and May 25 respectively,” Shah was quoted by the Times of India.

“The Women’s T20 Challenge resumes this year and Pune will host the fourth edition of the tournament. The dates of the matches will be May 23, 24, 26 and the Final on May 28,” he added.

IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule

