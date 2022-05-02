PNC/R puts Misenga Jones on breadline

MISENGA Jones, the woman who challenged the use of votes from the recount of the March 2, 2020 elections as the basis for the declaration of the result, has been fired from her position as office clerk at Congress Place, People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNC/R) Headquarters, Sophia, Georgetown.

In a letter seen by this publication and signed by Coordinator/Administrator Aubrey Retemyer on February, 25, 2022, Jones was told as of February, 28, 2022, her service was no longer needed at the secretariat of the PNC/R.

“I do hereby notify you that in keeping with item (14:1) of your contract that your services may be terminated if your employer so decided,” the letter said, adding: “Let me thank you for the time you spent with us and to wish you well in your future endevours.”

According to a friend and associate of Jones, who is familiar with the situation at Congress Place, her firing stemmed from the confrontational behaviour of a PNC member who was very confrontational to international observers during the attempt to rig the 2022 elections.

“This woman and her daughter are making the lives of hard working people miserable, and she is now using her position to bully people and push them around,” the source told the Guyana Chronicle.

In February, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton wrote the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of GECOM to inform him that he has selected Carol Smith Joseph as a replacement for Amna Ally as Chief Scrutineer for the APNU+AFC.

Carol Smith Joseph is currently before the court on electoral fraud charges as she was a central figure in the Coalition’s attempt to rig the March 2nd 2020 General Elections.

She had affixed her signature to former Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo’s fraudulent declaration form, which gave the Coalition “victory.”

Additionally, the source told this publication that “a cleaner attached to PNC/R Headquarters also resigned after being accused of stealing. But the truth is that they are trying to get rid of all the people that[sic] were loyal to the previous leaders.”

Additionally, another staff member of the PNC/R was sent home last month after he was accused of taking a picture of electricity being diverted from a utility pole at Congress Place on Easter Monday that was shared widely on social media.

During the elections saga, acting Chief Justice Roxane George upheld the validity of an order issued by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for the national recount of the March 2 polls and said that only those results can be used to make a final declaration.

In dismissing a challenge brought by Misenga Jones to the decision by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson Claudette Singh to use the national recount to finalise the results, the Chief Justice specifically underscored that all the grounds of the application had already been litigated during previous challenges from the elections and that their re-litigation would have been a waste of the court’s time.