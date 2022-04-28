GuyAmerica Construction reduces fuel consumption by 35 per cent

–with new machinery from MACORP

LOCAL company, GuyAmerica Construction Inc., will reduce its fuel consumption by 35 per cent with the purchase of six new Caterpillar GX excavators from Machinery Corporation of Guyana Ltd. (MACORP).

The company’s investment in this machinery is part of an effort to allow for accurate bucket control for maximum precision, low owning and operating costs, reliable performance, low maintenance cost, excellent work-site visibility from the cab and 13 litre/hr fuel consumption.

According to a media release issued by the company, this transaction will also serve as a major contributor to the strength of the local economy by bringing growth and innovation to modern technology, which will serve as a building block for the construction and infrastructure industry in Guyana.

From the company’s standpoint, Director of GuyAmerica Construction Inc., Reeyad Khan, said: “We began operations in 2010 and have exponentially grown over the years to become one of Guyana’s top preforming contractors.

“Our immense experience extends across the length and breadth of Guyana for a series of infrastructure development projects that have been completed as well as currently ongoing. While doing so in the effort to produce quality results in a time efficient manner.”

He added: “We also acquired a large fleet of Caterpillar equipment from Machinery Corporation of Guyana within the 11 + years of doing business with their establishment. They have always displayed their highest level of honesty, integrity and professionalism while doing what they love and providing quality machinery and parts.”