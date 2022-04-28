COVID-19 hospital to remain operational

–even with drop in cases

DESPITE a significant decrease in hospitalisations at government’s Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara-based (ECD) COVID-19 hospital, Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, is adamant the services at that “Ocean View Facility” will be maintained.

Dr Anthony said this during his most recent COVID-19 update, admitting there is no intention, at this point, to use the facility for any other purpose.

“As it is now, the numbers are low,” the Health Minister said.

“That does not mean that cannot change,” Dr Anthony said, cautiously. “Therefore, we want to make sure that we still maintain the services,” he noted.

According to the Health Ministry’s recent COVID-19 dashboard figures, there is one person currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the “Ocean View” hospital.

Cautious of the potential for the infections to increase, Dr Anthony said: “As of now, we still maintain hospital beds for potential COVID-19 patients.”

When the “Ocean View” facility was fully operationalised after being retrofitted under the current administration, health authorities said the hospital will be used officially as an infectious disease centre to handle other infectious disease patients after the pandemic.