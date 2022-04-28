News Archives
Region Seven gets maternal, child health center
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, speaking to the audience (DPI photo)
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, speaking to the audience (DPI photo)

IN keeping with the government’s commitment to provide quality healthcare services and improved infrastructure in all ten administrative regions, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, recently commissioned a $26.3 million Maternal and Child Health Centre in Bartica, Region Seven.

“This is one of many things that would be happening in this region. We are looking at 16 other health centres, health posts in the region where we’ll be doing some work, we’ll be spending $100 million on those institutions and, hopefully, we can make some upgrades,” Dr. Anthony said.

Regional Health Officer of Region Seven, Dr. Edward Sagala (DPI photo)

He said such institutions are important to ensuring a healthy population. Without proper care, Dr. Anthony said, many complications could occur that could impact the life of a child.
“The care that you give to the mother who is pregnant, it is that care, once we do that well, that child will be born a healthy child,” the minister noted.

Further, while speaking to health workers, Dr. Anthony said: “We will work with you to enhance your skills so that we can improve the quality of service that we are offering.”
Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer of Region Seven, Dr. Edward Sagala, said the health of mothers and children is not one ‘to play with.’

He urged health care workers in the region to continue their hard work and commitment to provide the best services to citizens.
“This is a dream come true, it’s a beautiful building, but infrastructure alone cannot function in a vacuum. It takes people and not just people, it takes people who are committed, dedicated and passionate,” Dr. Sagala said.

Staff Reporter

