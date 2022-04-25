Minister Benn and team participate in Suriname security conference

HOME Affairs Minister Robeson Benn led a delegation of top security officials at a recent high-level Security Conference (HLSC) in Paramaribo, Suriname.

The conference, which commenced last Thursday and concluded on Friday, was an initiative of the President of Suriname, Chandrikapersaud Santokhi. President Santokhi delivered the featured address and declared the conference open.

The Guyanese team comprised National Security Adviser, Captain Gerry Gouveia; Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken; Head of the Customs Anti-narcotics Unit, James Singh; Director, National Intelligence and Security Agency, Colonel Omar Khan and Deputy Chief of Staff, Colonel Julius Skeete.

The opening and welcome was done by Albert R Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and international Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname.

During the conference, remarks were made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Security of Jamaica and Chairman of the Council of National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE) of the Caribbean Community, Dr Horace Chang. The Plenary II Presentation on National Emerging Security Matters was delivered by Suriname’s Minister of Defence, Krishnakoemarie Mathoera.

The HLSC focused on three thematic areas: Transnational Crime; Border security and Cyber Security.

According to the Home Affairs Ministry, Guyana led the border security breakout group which focused on migration, border management and maritime security, in addition to contributing to the other two areas.

The conference is an initiative undertaken by Suriname to address regional security challenges relating to the areas identified.

Over 20 countries participated in the conference, including Barbados, Jamaica, Colombia, French Guiana, United States, Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Guyana team used the opportunity to hold bilateral talks with a few countries and regional bodies.