Prison escapees surrender

TWO inmates who escaped while being transported to the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara on Thursday, have surrendered to police.

The prisoners are Kevin Valladares, who surrendered at the Brickdam Police Station the same day and the other, Keanon Harry, turned himself over to the Leonora Police Station on Friday.

Valladares, 26, a shoe-maker of Lot 370 Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, was on Friday charged with escaping lawful custody, contrary to Section 340 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

The accused appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Three before Principal Magistrate Ms Sherdell Issacs-Marcus where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded guilty and was remanded to prison. Sentencing will be on May, 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, Keanon Harry, 40, is also expected to be charged soon for his escape from lawful custody.

Police said that the men escaped sometime between 16:00hrs and 16:10hrs on Thursday in the vicinity of Sparendaam, ECD, while they were being transported from Linden, Region 10.

Harry of Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River, escaped after he was sentenced to one year imprisonment for drug trafficking on Thursday.