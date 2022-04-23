News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Prison escapees surrender
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Keanon Harry at the CID office, Leonora Police Station
Keanon Harry at the CID office, Leonora Police Station

TWO inmates who escaped while being transported to the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara on Thursday, have surrendered to police.
The prisoners are Kevin Valladares, who surrendered at the Brickdam Police Station the same day and the other, Keanon Harry, turned himself over to the Leonora Police Station on Friday.

Valladares, 26, a shoe-maker of Lot 370 Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, was on Friday charged with escaping lawful custody, contrary to Section 340 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.
The accused appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Three before Principal Magistrate Ms Sherdell Issacs-Marcus where the charge was read to him.

Kevin Valladares

He pleaded guilty and was remanded to prison. Sentencing will be on May, 4, 2022.
Meanwhile, Keanon Harry, 40, is also expected to be charged soon for his escape from lawful custody.

Police said that the men escaped sometime between 16:00hrs and 16:10hrs on Thursday in the vicinity of Sparendaam, ECD, while they were being transported from Linden, Region 10.
Harry of Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River, escaped after he was sentenced to one year imprisonment for drug trafficking on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.